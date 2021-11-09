OWC has announced the OWC Accelsior 8M2 that’s designed to bring “impressive speed and storage capacity to 2019 Mac Pros, Windows or Linux computers, and PCIe expansion systems.”

The OWC Accelsior 8M2 utilizes the total bandwidth of the latest PCIe technology. The folks at OWC say hit has an efficient heat dissipating design to provide speeds up to 26,000MB/s.

Each OWC Accelsior 8M2’s eight NVMe M.2 SSD slots can run at their full x4 lanes of data throughput. All that speed runs through an entire PCIe 4.0 x16 lane architecture with up to 64TB of storage. Pricing ranges from US$799 (an expansion card with no storage) to $2,479 (an expansion card with 8TB of storage).

