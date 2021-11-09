On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

macOS

Ohanaware has launched Notched Up (pictured), its new Notch Simulator for macOS.

Notched Up attempts to draw a Notch on any Mac running 10.13 High Sierra or never, as close as possible to the actual physical size of the Notch in Apple’s latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The app was designed to aid developers by displaying a close-to-real-life notch on their existing screens, allowing them to see what menus do not fit on the left side of the notch. Notched Up is freeware and available from the Ohanaware website.

Noodlesoft has released Hazel 5.1, an update to its housekeeping utility for macOS.

With Hazel’s rule engine, users can create workflows that keep files organized automatically. The tool also features options for managing the Trash and includes an intuitive application uninstaller. Version 5.1 brings macOS Monterey support, including the ability to run Shortcuts.

Hazel 5.1 requires macOS 10.13 or higher. It costs US$42 for new users; version 5.1 is a free update for registered 5.0 users. A 14-day demo is available at the Noodlesoft website.

iOS

Readdle has updated Scanner Pro with Smart Categories. It’’s a new AI-powered feature that automatically organizes your scans into categories (invoices, receipts, books, etc.).

Scanner Pro is a scanning app for the iPhone and iPad. It’s available for free at the Apple App Store; in-app purchases are offered.

