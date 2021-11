As noted by MacRumors, while standard configurations of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models ordered through Apple’s online store should arrive in the first week of December, custom configurations are shipping in late December.

And some are even backordered into 2022, notes MacRumors. In-store availability is also scarce at the moment, with many configurations of he new laptop unavailable for Apple Store pickup around the world.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today