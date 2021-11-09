Apple will open a relocated store within The Grove in Los Angeles on November 19. The Grove is a retail and entertainment complex located on parts of the historic Farmers Market.

Originally opened in 2002, The Grove has, according to the company, been one of its most popular stores, having welcomed more than 27 million visitors in the past 19 years. The brand new store is twice the size of the original.

Apple says it “will serve as an entirely reimagined destination for the LA community to discover Apple’s products and services, shop, get support, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions.” You can cruise on over to apple.com/retail for more information on hours, services, and the health and safety measures in place at your local store.

