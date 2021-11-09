Apple plans to release a software update that will allow iPhone 13 models to get their screens replaced at third-party repair shops more easily reports the Verge.

After the iPhone 13 launched, repair experts found that swapping out iPhone 13 screens would break Face ID unless you also moved over a tiny control chip from the original screen. The Verge says this is a complex process that makes one of the most common types of repairs prohibitively difficult for independent repair shops. However, Apple-authorized repair shops have access to a software tool that can make a phone accept a new screen.

For indie repair shops, things may get easier soon Apple told The Verge it plans to release an iOS update that doesn’t require you to transfer the microcontroller to keep Face ID working after a screen swap. No word on when the update will roll out

