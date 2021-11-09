Starting today, Apple is celebrating the holidays at Apple Store locations and apple.com with the launch of the Holiday Gift Guide and personalized holiday cards from Today at Apple.

Holiday Gift Guide spotlights the iPhone 13 line-up, new MacBook Pros, Apple Watch Series 7, and the new “flavors” of the HomePod mini.

In collaboration with global artists Jocelyn Tsaih, Antti Kalevi, and Hvass&Hannibal, Today at Apple introduces downloadable Keynote templates for customers to craft personalized holiday cards.

Using an iPad or Mac, customers can choose from festive shapes, colorful stickers, and backgrounds. They can customize their cards even further with photos, videos, and a message. Everyone can explore the work by the artists and create their own holiday cards at apple.com/us/shop/gifts.

