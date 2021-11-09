Apple has been granted a patent (11,169,574) for “peripheral housing for a computing device.” It involves an iPad case/stand combo with an Apple Pencil holder.

In the patent filing, Apple says that large or bulky components in cases and stands have traditionally been needed to achieve a desired level of performance in a computing device, such as a desired amount of memory or a desired level of computing power. However, recent advances in computing devices have provided for the miniaturization or reduction in size of the components, such as computer components, used to power and drive the devices, such as processors, batteries, memory, integrated circuits, and the like.

Consequently, Apple says that “further tailoring of housing designs, shapes, and configurations to provide additional or enhanced device functionality” is needed for accessories such as cases. The tech giant is working on such implementations such as the one mentioned in this patent.

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “A computing device can include a housing including a peripheral housing defining an aperture, the peripheral housing having a constant cross-sectional area. The computing device can also include a display having a first major surface and a second major surface opposing the first major surface, the display disposed within the aperture defined by the peripheral housing and attached to the housing at one or more locations such that the first major surface and the second major surface of the display are substantially unobstructed by any other portion of the computing device.”

