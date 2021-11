Apple has updated its iPhone trade-in site. Sadly, it drops the maximum trade-in prices of almost all of its trade-in options.

For example, the trade-in value of the iPhone 12 Pro Max drops from $790 to $700. Moving down the chart, the trade-in value of the iPhone 6S Plus drops from $60 to $50.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today