Last week MacGamer HQ tested a bunch of AAA games on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro. As as expected, the M1 Pro processor performed well, reaching gaming performances never seen before on an Apple laptop.

But what about the MacBook Air? After all, it’s still a best-seller for Apple. How does the M1 MacBook Air compare to the new M1 Pro MacBook Pro? Is the M1 Pro, which is twice as expensive as the M1 Air, worth its 2,000 dollars price tag?

MacGamer HQ answers those questions and more in a new video.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related