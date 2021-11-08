The shortage of IC components emerging in early October for iPhone 13 series is gradually easing as suppliers increase production, according to DigiTimes (a subscription is required to read the articles). Assemblers are on track to step up manufacturing through next February to meet “terminal” demand, the article adds.

This should help holiday season sales — and Apple’s bottom line. During the announcement of the company’s last financial results, CEO Tim Cook said the chip shortage and complications hindering production due to the global health crisis cost the tech giant $6 billion. And Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned investors that the impact of the chip shortage is expected to be greater than $6 billion for the upcoming holiday quarter.

