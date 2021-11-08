Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From 9to5Mac: In a statement shared on social media, Apple said “Our hearts go out to the victims who tragically lost their lives or were injured at Astroworld and their loved ones. We are devastated.”

° In his latest “Power On” newsletter: Mark Gurman says Netflix’s plan to release games on iOS will see the titles appearing in the App Store, a report claims, rather than being made available via the video streaming service’s app, as will be offered on Android.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple’s latest video in its Everyday Experiments’ series shows how that, with the new iPhone 13 Pro, you can shoot practical special effects that look just like the movies.

° From iMore: Apple executives Tom Boger and Tim Millet sat down with Rene Ritchie to answer all of our burning questions about the company’s latest Apple silicon chips.

° From MacRumors: Intel Alder Lake chips for desktops are purportedly faster than the M1 Max in benchmarks, but require a lot more power.

