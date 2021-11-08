Despite Apple’s Mac laptops standing out from other brands based on factors like functionality, the company still trails other brands in the U.S., according to data presented by Finbold, in the United States,

Apple’s Mac is the third most owned laptop brand at a household level with a market share of 24% as of October 2021, according to the research group. The brand trails HP, with the highest share at 35%, while Dell ranks second at 27%.

Acer has a share of 13% to rank fourth, followed by Lenovo at 12%. Other popular brands include Asus (8%), Microsoft (8%), and Samsung (7%).

Finbold says the laptop market share in the U.S. is influenced by various factors ranging from user experience to price. For instance, the factors have played a role in Apple acquiring a significant market share. According to the research report:

However, Apple’s market share has grown over the past decade due to consumer PCs’ improved availability. Apple is considered to have the best customer service of any laptop brand, and their laptops typically give a great user experience. The user experience has remained Apple’s main selling point, with other competitors attempting to replicate it. For example, consumers who already own other Apple hardware can start operating the Mac seamlessly from the point of purchase.

Over the past year, the United States laptop market has gained prominence amid the coronavirus pandemic that ushered in a new shift to digital products. However, laptops are witnessing increased competition from the smartphone market.

There is a rising demand for smartphones with higher computing capabilities to support gaming and software development.

