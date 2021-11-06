Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From Bloomberg: Peloton says Apple’s privacy changes regarding advertising is negatively affecting its business.

° From The MacObserver: T-Mobile and Paramount+ are giving their customers a year of free access to the streaming service. Users need to be on a postpaid T-Mobile plan to take advantage of this promotion.

° From iMore: Repair outfit iFixit has confirmed what we’d been hearing for weeks — third-party shops swapping out iPhone 13 screens will need to deal with the fact that Face ID will no longer work.

° From Macworld: Engineering student Ken Pillonel is auctioning off a homemade iPhone X with a USB-C port.

° From AppleInsider: Two Apple executives focused on machine learning are slated to speak about accessibility at the Sight Tech Global conference in December.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, The MacVoices Live! panel of David Ginsburg, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, and Andrew Orr join host Chuck Joiner to take a hands-on look at the much-talked-about Apple polishing cloth, the newest version of the AirPods, and the Apple Watch 7. (Part 1)

