I’m a big fan of Turner Classic Movies (TCM), which has one of the largest classic movies libraries in the world. I wish they had their own streaming service. Yeah, I know you’re thinking, “The world needs another streaming service like it needs a hole in the head.” But hear me out.

Viewing TCM

Currently, to watch ALL the TCM content, you have to subscribe to cable TV, satellite TV, or a service like Sling TV, Hulu Live, DirectTV, etc. But I don’t want to subscribe to those services any more than I want to pay Comcast for its too-expensive cable TV service.

For years, Comcast/Xfinity included TCM in its basic package. But then they moved it into the “Sports & Entertainment package.” That’s a deal breaker for me.

HBO Max includes a selection of “Classics Curated by TCM,” and that’s cool. But I want to able to stream ALL of the TCM content whether or not I have an HBO Max subscription.

TCM offers movies that, often, you can’t find anywhere else. The channel’s programming consists mainly of classic theatrically released feature films from the Turner Entertainment film library – which comprises films from Warner Bros. (covering films released before 1950), Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (covering films released before May 1986), and the North American distribution rights to films from RKO Pictures. However, TCM also licenses films from other studios and occasionally shows more recent films.

I’d love to be able to view all of Turner Classic Movies for, say, US$4.99/month. Would you?

Help a buddy out

