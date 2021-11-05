On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

macOS

Recosoft has released PDF2ID 2022, the newest version of the PDF-to-InDesign conversion plug-in for Adobe InDesign, 2022 release.

It integrates with Adobe InDesign, 2022 release while supporting InDesign CC 2015 through 2021 releases for both macOS and Windows platforms. PDF2ID 2022 is also a universal binary delivering optimal performance on Apple Silicon based macOS machines.

Finally, PDF2ID 2022 includes a Contact Sheet property setting allowing anyone to further fine-tune PDF to InDesign conversions. It requires macOS 10.12 or later and is available in the following configurations from the Recosoft web store (per license):PDF2ID Standard 2022 US$199; PDF2ID Professional 2022 $299; PDF2ID Standard 2022 Upgrade $99; and PDF2ID Professional 2022 Upgrade $149.

iOS

Zynga Inc. has launched FarmVille 3, the new edition of its FarmVille franchise. The free agriculture-simulation social game is now officially available to download on iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on the Mac M1.

Here’s how the game is described: Returning to the franchise is the beloved guide Marie, who will welcome back the FarmVille community and greet new players as they build their homesteads and complete challenges. She will be joined by a fresh cast of farmhands with diverse backgrounds and skills who will assist players with new elements in the game, including new customizable farms and animal husbandry.

As players escape into this new world, they can adopt, nurture and raise baby animals from more than 150 breeds – and be rewarded with farm goods, like wool and butter, for their parenting efforts.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related