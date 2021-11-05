The Information says that 3 nanometer Mac and iPhone chips are coming soon (perhaps by 2023) as Apple’s processor roadmap shows a “likely advantage” over Intel. The M1, M Pro and M1 Max chips are 5 nanometer chips.

The report says Apple has already begun working on the next two generations of Mac chips. The tech giant’s third generation of Mac processors will purportedly go by the code names Ibiza, Lobos and Palma.

The Information says they “look to be an especially big step up from the processors Intel is expected to begin shipping around that time.” The article adds that they could feature as many as four dies, with up to 40 CPU cores in total per chip.

