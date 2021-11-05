Bloomberg says Apple is asking France’s Autorite de la Concurrence, an antitrust watchdog, to overturn an US$1.3 billion fine levied against it.

In March 2020, the Autorité de la Concurrence fined Apple 1.1 billion euros for anti-competitive behavior in its distribution network and an abuse of economic dependence on its resellers.Two of Apple’s wholesalers, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, were fined 63 million euros and 76 million euros respectively, for unlawfully agreeing on prices, the article adds.

“Apple and its two wholesalers have agreed not to compete with each other and to prevent distributors from competing with each other, thereby sterilising the wholesale market for Apple products,” Autorité de la Concurrence said.

Apple said it would appeal the watchdog’s ruling, which it says is at odds with legal precedent in France.

