Twelve South has introduced the US$29.99 Action Band for Apple Watch. The company says it’s designed to be the”world’s most comfortable, wrist-friendly way to work out” with the smartwatch.

Its soft, flexible terry cotton bands hug your wrist, absorb sweat and keep your hands dry while you close your rings. ActionBand has a protective frame to keep Apple Watch safe, secure and pressed against your skin to track your progress.

The ActionBand includes one pair of machine-washable wristbands, one with an Apple Watch frame, one without. It’s compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, and SE. Series 7 compatibility is coming soon.

