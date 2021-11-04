OWC has announced the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual, which offers up up to 16TB of storage for creative pros, small office/home office users, students, and families to save, access, backup, and edit work and personal files.

It utilizes Thunderbolt’s full 2800MB/s of data bandwidth to function nearly 6x faster than your typical SSD. Dual drive bays house two NVMe U.2 SSDs for RAID storage.

With OWC’s MacDrive software (sold separately) installed on your Windows PC, you can use Apple RAID formatted drives without jumping through hoops for the ultimate cross-platform workflow. An extra Thunderbolt USB-C port lets you daisy-chain devices to your OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual to expand your capabilities. Attach a 5K display or two 4K Thunderbolt displays. You can even place a USB device at the end of the chain.

The OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual is available immediately in capacities from 0TB (add your own drives) starting at US$299.99 and 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, and 16TB models on Macsales.com starting at $549.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related