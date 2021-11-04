Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From BBC News: Christmas shoppers who have not already bought all their devices may not get them in time, the boss of one of the world’s top chip designers has warned.

° From iMore: Global affairs chief at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, says that Apple’s decision to change privacy tracking options on iOS is a commercial land grab and a flagrant example of double standards.

° From The Elec: Apple has begun talks with its South Korean panel suppliers on applying OLED panels to its MacBook line.

° From Duke Today: Duke University trustee and Apple executive Eddy Cue (’86) and his wife Paula (’86) have made a $10 million gift to advance diverse faculty hiring and retention at Duke.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple senior vice president Craig Federighi vehemently spoken out against legislation that could force Apple to open the iPhone up to sideloading.

° The Record: The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has established today a public catalog of vulnerabilities known to be exploited in the wild and has issued a binding operational directive ordering US federal agencies to patch affected systems within specific timeframes and deadlines. This includes vulnerabilities for products from Apple, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, Atlassian, IBM, and many other companies.

° From Grimsby Live: A man is lucky to be alive after his bike was hit by a car and he was flung into the air. Seconds after landing on the floor, his Apple Watch notified both the emergency services and his partner that Jay was in danger.

° From Apple Music: Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival takes place this weekend. Friday’s show will be streamed live exclusively on Apple Music.You can catch it at 7 pm (Pacific) on November 5.

° From The MacObserver: Apple TV+ has shared a first look at “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.” The series from Emmy Award nominee Jack McBrayer is the latest addition to the service’s growing offering to kids and families. It premieres on Friday, November 5.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the hosts of Photocombobulate, Jeff Carlson and Mason Marsh join Chuck Joiner to discuss a recent two-week photo journey, and what it took to make it a success. (Part 1)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related