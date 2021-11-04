Apple has filed for a patent (number 20210341967) for a “sliding input device cover” that hints at a future keyboard for an iPad that offers even more adjustment features than the current model.

About the patent filing

In the patent filing, Apple says that providing a real (as in non-virtual) keyboard can come with costs. Touchscreen devices such as iPads that don’t have a built-in mechanical keyboard can be connected to a peripheral keyboard or a keyboard case or cover. However Apple says that those devices generally can have keys that are awkwardly sized, can be covered by the touchscreen device, require batteries or internal weights to counterbalance the weight of the touchscreen device, require two hands to operate, and are poorly adjustable.

Apple says there are “challenges and areas for improvements in interface devices.” The tech giant not only wants the display holding portion of the Magic Keyboard to tilt at various angles, but also wants the supporting base to be able to move forward and backward. And perhaps even have a bigger, extendable touchpad.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “A computing system includes an electronic device, a cover or case for the electronic device, and an input device that is slidably movable yet attached to the cover or case. By positioning the electronic device on top of the input device, rotation of the electronic device which changes its vertical viewing angle also translates the input device. These can provide improved overall possible viewing angle adjustability, increased system stability at high viewing angles, laptop-like opening and closing behavior, lighter weight, and implementation using low-cost components.”

