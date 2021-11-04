Apple TV+ has announced a new documentary event series that will chronicle the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

A New Slate Ventures and XTR Production, the four-part docuseries will explore the accomplishments and global impact of Johnson’s life, both on and off the court.

Here’s how it’s described: From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, he changed the conversation around HIV and transcended into a community activist and successful entrepreneur. Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with Magic, powerhouses from business and politics, and those in his inner circle, the series will offer an unprecedented look at one of sport’s all-time greats.

Directed by Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”) with editor Dirk Westervelt (“Ford v. Ferrari”) and cinematographer Rachel Morrison (“Black Panther”), the docuseries is produced for Apple by XTR and New Slate Ventures, and produced in association with H.Wood Media and Delirio Films.

