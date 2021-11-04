20th Television’s drama development executive Erin May has joined Apple TV+ as a senior creative executive, reporting to Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of scripted television, reports Deadline.

About Erin May

She starts Nov. 8 and will be based at Apple TV+’s offices in Culver City. May joins Apple from 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios, where she had been for over a decade, most recently as vice president, Drama Development.

May oversaw the creative development, production and staffing of such series as “Washington Black,” starring Selwyn Hinds and Sterling K. Brown; Karin Gist and Lee Daniels’ “Our Kind of People”; Danny Strong and Barry Levinson’s “Dopesick,” Ron Moore’s “Swiss Family Robinson;” and Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince Bythewood’s “Shots Fired.”

About Apple TV+

