On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

macOS

Fidelity Media has launched MegaSeg 6.2, an update of their professional DJ and radio automation system. The upgrade adds full support for macOS Monterey. There are also updated dialogs and buttons that have a more unified aesthetic and improvements in overall Accessibility.

MegaSeg Pro and DJ editions can be purchased now for US$199 and $99, respectively. MegaSeg DJ is also available on the Mac App Store. Older versions of MegaSeg Pro and DJ editions can be upgraded for $69 and $29 respectively. MegaSeg is compatible with any Mac running macOS 10.6 and higher, including macOS Monterey with Apple Silicon M1-series chips.

MacXDVD Software has announced support for the new macOS Monterey on its new versions of MacX DVD Ripper Pro, MacX Video Converter Pro, and MacX MediaTrans.

Customers who have purchases the items can get the update at no charge. New users now can get the three flagship products for $129.95, a $100 savings during the MacXDVD 11th Anniversary Sale.

Zevrix Solutions has released Output Factory 2.4.69, a compatibility update to the company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of publishers, prepress houses, printers, and ad agencies. The software is designed to help users eliminate both repetitive tasks and costly errors through batch processing with time-saving output options. Version 2.4.69 makes Output Factory compatible with the recently released InDesign 2022 and macOS Monterey.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website for $169.95; a “lite” version is available for $99.95. A demo is available for download. The 2.4.69 update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.9-12 and Adobe InDesign CS6-2022.

iOS

The Good Co. has rolled out The Good List, an audio-guided daily self care app that uses practices based on research from Yale, UC Berkeley, Harvard as well as other world renowned institutions, to make mindfulness part of your daily life.

The app is free to download on the iPhone, iPad and M1 MacBooks. However, after the no-commitment free trial ends, you’ll need to subscribe for $2.99/month or $19.99/year.

