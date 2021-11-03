Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple Pay is expanding to three new countries. Starting today, users in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Azerbaijan can make payments through Apple’s payment platform.

° From AppleInsider: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is reportedly unimpressed with the iPhone 13, saying it’s indistinguishable from the iPhone 12.

° From Wired: Former Apple design guru, Jony Ive, will speak at the upcoming RE:WIRED even on designing for the future we want to inhabit.

° From iMore: Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.0.2 which means that people can no longer install it on their iPhone or iPod touch.

° From the UPGRADE podcast: Apple VPs Tom Boger and Tim Millet discuss Apple’s chip-design philosophy and how it factored into the company’s first high-end Mac chips, the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner’s conversation with Glenn Fleishman concludes with some of his thoughts from his new “Take Control of Cryptocurrency,” and who it’s for (Part 3).

