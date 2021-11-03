The Ruderman Family Foundation selected five more recipients of its Seal of Authentic Representation: Apple TV +’s “CODA,” Fox’s “9-1-1,” Freeform’s “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” and Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” and “The One.”

Marlee Matlin, who is one of the stars of “CODA,” has also received the Ruderman Family Foundation’s Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion for her lifelong activism for people with disabilities. “CODA” received the seal not only for casting Matlin, but also for casting Daniel Durant.

About the Ruderman Family Foundation

The Ruderman Family Foundation “believes that inclusion and understanding of all people is essential to a fair and flourishing community.” It advocates for and advances the inclusion of people with disabilities throughout society. The Ruderman Seal of Approval for Authentic Representation is awarded to television or feature film projects featuring actors with disabilities in substantial speaking roles.

About ‘CODA’

Written and directed by Siân Heder (“Tallulah,” “Little America”), “CODA” was presented in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and went on to be honored with four awards at the festival: the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize.

CODA” stars Emilia Jones (“Locke & Key”), Eugenio Derbez (“The Casagrandes”), Troy Kotsur (“The Number 23”), Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (“Vikings”), Daniel Durant (“Switched at Birth”), Amy Forsyth (“Beautiful Boy”), Kevin Chapman (“City on a Hill”) and Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin (“Children of a Lesser God”).

“CODA” is produced by Vendome Pictures and Pathé, with Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Jérôme Seydoux serving as producers, and Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen as executive producers.

Here’s how the movie is described: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones, pictured) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

