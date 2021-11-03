Today in South Korea, Apple TV+ held a photocall and press day for “Dr. Brain,” the sci-fi drama series based on the Korean webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga.

About ‘Dr. Brain’

Premiering globally with the first episode on Thursday, November 4 (Wednesday, November 3 in the US) on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, “Dr. Brain” follows a brilliant brain scientist Sewon who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident.

Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

Participants in the press day included co-writer, director and executive producer KIM Jee-woon, and stars LEE Sun-kyun, LEE You-young, PARK Hee-soon, SEO Ji-hye and LEE Jae-won.

In “Dr. Brain,” LEE Sun-kyun plays Sewon KOH, a brain scientist at BC Brain Research Center, LEE You-young plays Jaeyi JUNG, Sewon KOH’s wife, PARK Hee-soon plays Kangmu LEE, a private investigator, SEO Ji-hye plays Lieutenant CHOI, a police detective, and LEE Jae-won plays Namil HONG, Sewon KOH’s colleague.

“Dr. Brain” is directed and executive produced by KIM Jee-woon. Executive producers also include Samuel Yeunju Ha and Jamie Yuan Lai for Bound Entertainment; HAM Jung Yeub and Daniel Han for StudioPlex; Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong for Kakao Entertainment; and Antonio H.W. Lee. The series is written by KIM Jin A, KOH YoungJae, and KIM Jee-woon, and is based on the original story by CHO Jae-hong and webtoon by Hongjacga. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Bound Entertainment, Kakao Entertainment, StudioPlex and Dark Circle Pictures.

