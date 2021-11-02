Matt Dillon (“Wayward Pines,” “Crash”), Rupert Friend (“Homeland,” “Death of Stalin”), Weruche Opia (“I May Destroy You”), Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Fargo”), Bernadette Peters (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Good Fight”) and Christine Taylor (“Search Party,” “Zoolander”) have joined the cast of Apple TV+’s “High Desert,” reports Variety.

About ‘High Desert’

It’s a new comedic half-hour series to be produced by Apple Studios that will star Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette (“Boyhood,” “Escape at Dannemora,” “The Act”), who will also executive produce.

High Desert” follows Peggy (Arquette), a former addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

The series is created and written by Nancy Fichman (“Nurse Jackie,” “Damages”), Katie Ford (“Miss Congeniality”) and Jennifer Hoppe (“Grace and Frankie,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Damages”), who will also serve as executive producers.

“High Desert” marks Apple’s second partnership with Arquette and Stiller following the series order for “Severance,” an upcoming workplace thriller starring and executive produced by Arquette and Adam Scott, and directed and executive produced by Stiller.

Arquette and Stiller both received Emmy Award nominations for their most recent, multi-award winning collaboration: the critically acclaimed, hit limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” for which Stiller won the DGA Award and Arquette won Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Awards.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

