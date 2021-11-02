The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has agreed to hear Apple’s motion to stay an injunction that would force the company to make changes to its App Store policies, reports AppleInsider.

In addition to Apple’s appeal, its motion to stay would delay the injunction until a later date. The U.S. District Court on Tuesday has decided that it will hear Apple’s stay motion at on November 9 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time via Zoom, notes AppleInsider.

On Oct. 29, Apple told the court that it has already complied with part of it, regarding out-of-app communications between users and developers, reports iMore. Apple told the court:

Apple has already complied with one-half of the Court’s injunction by striking the Guidelines restricting targeted out-of-app communications. Apple has moved to stay the other half of the injunction, which precludes Apple from enforcing the Guidelines’ prohibition on in-app “buttons, external links, or other calls to action,” because the immediate implementation of that aspect of the injunction would upset the integrity of the iOS ecosystem

On Oct. 8, Apple appealed a ruling by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit back in September. On Friday, the tech giant filed a notice of appeal with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.Here’s part of the body of the appeal: Apple asks the Court to suspend the requirements of its injunction until the appeals filed by both Epic and Apple have been resolved. The company understands and respects the Court’s concerns regarding communications between developers and consumers. Apple is carefully working through many complex issues across a global landscape, seeking to enhance information flow while protecting both the efficient functioning of the App Store and the security and privacy of Apple’s customers. Striking the right balance may solve the Court’s concerns making the injunction (and perhaps even Apple’s appeal itself) unnecessary. A stay is warranted in these circumstances.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related