Former ESPN colleagues John Skipper and Dan Le Batard (“Highly Questionable,” “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz”) are getting into business with Apple TV+.

Deadline reports they’ve signed a multi-year first-look deal with Apple via their recently launched Meadowlark Media. Under the pact, Meadowlark will produce premium documentary films and unscripted series for Apple TV+.

