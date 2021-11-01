Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will be able to offer customers an iPhone XR as a loaner device “during lengthier repairs in the U.S. and other regions, according to an internal memo” obtained by MacRumors. This will start Nov. 4, the article adds.

You can read more about the company’s iPhone Loan Agreement by clicking here. The iPhone XR was a very popular iPhone model. It was the world’s best-selling smartphone in 2019, according to a report by the Omdia research firm.

