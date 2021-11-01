I like my Apple Watch Series 7, but it’s not a must-have upgrade if you have a Series 6. However, if you have a Series 5 or earlier, it’s worth a look.

I ordered the Apple Watch Series 7 Midnight Aluminum version (45mm) with both GPS and cellular. Though it’s not a world-changing upgrade, I do like the slightly bigger display (compared to 44mm on the Series 6 I owned).

The new Apple Watch models have an edge-to-edge display with slim bezels. According to Apple, the ‌Series 7‌ offers 20% more screen area than the Series 6 with a 40% reduction in border size. Conveniently, despite the increase in size to 41 and 45mm, the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ is compatible with older Apple Watch bands.

Apple says the upgrade of the smartwatch is the most durable one ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It’s the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating. All those features come in handy for someone like me who runs, swims, and plays a lot of sports.

I’m also a bit klutzy, frequently bumping my smartwatch into things. And occasionally, my Apple Watch wants to know if I’ve fallen and need emergency help. Thankfully, I’ve never needed such assistance. In one instance, I was merely bouncing and flipping on the trampoline with my grandkids. Still, it’s nice to know the Apple Watch cares!

Another nice feature: with the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, Apple includes faster charging. The smartwatch can charge to 80% in about 46 minutes. Approximately 8 minutes of fast charging will provide, for example, enough battery life for 8 hours of sleep tracking. To support the new fast charging, Apple offers a new 1-meter USB-C magnetic fast charging cable.

Using the older USB-A cable with the Series 7 will still charge the device at normal, non-fast charging speeds. The fast charging feature is handy because, unlike what some pundits predicted (and most of us hoped), the Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t have longer battery life than its predecessor. If you’re lucky, you can get 18 hours of battery life on a full charge.

The health and a wellness tools are also helpful. The newest Apple Watch includes an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app. Apple says that watchOS 8 “helps users stay healthy, active, and connected through new workout types and the new Mindfulness app.” However, I find the Mindfulness app more irritating than useful, so I’ve disabled its notifications.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at US$399 for the non-cellular version. It’s available from apple.com/store and the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

Customers can buy Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store and get $100 back when they activate it with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon. And through Apple Trade In, customers can get credit toward the purchase of a new Apple Watch. Terms apply. For eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-watch/apple-watch.

