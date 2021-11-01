Apple has released tvOS 15.1.1 for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Here’s the company’s release notes about what’s new:

South Korea: With Apple TV, the Apple TV app, Siri, and the App Store now available in South Korea, you can get incredible entertainment experiences for the entire family.

Apple TV app:* Localization improvements for South Korea.

To obtain upgrade on your Apple TV set-top box, go to Settings > System > Software Updates > Update Software. Download and install the upgrade — which may take a few minutes.

