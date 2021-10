As noted by MacRumors, Apple has discontinued the Intel-based 21.5-inch iMac. When it comes to all-in-ones, this leaves customers with the 24-inch (with an M1 processor) and 27-inch ‌iMac‌ (Intel processor) to choose from.

I’m a big fan of the 24-inch model; see my review here. And Apple is expected to replace the 27-inch Intel model with an “iMac Pro” with M1 Pro and M1 Max processor options in the first half of 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today