As noted by MacRumors, Apple leaker Dylan has tweeted what he thinks are the specs of the upcoming “iMac Pro.”

He says the pro iMac will have a 27-inch mini-LED display with ProMotion and use the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors introduced with the new MacBook Pros. Dylan says the design will be similar to the 24-inch iMac with a power brick with built-in Ethernet standard. (Some reports have said the super-sized iMac will have a display bigger than 27 inches: 30 or even 32 inches.)

He says the base model will have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage with pricing starting at over US$2,000. Dylan says that it will arrive in the first half of 2022. He adds that Face ID was tested for the iMac Pro, but Apple hasn’t determined if it will make the final cut.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related