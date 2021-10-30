Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From the University of Michigan: Wearable health devices, such as the popular Apple Watch, have changed the game for reporting personal health data, surfacing meaningful data that can paint a more complete picture of daily life and resulting health and disease for clinicians.

° From MacRumors: Some Mac users who upgraded to macOS Monterey this week are experiencing problems getting USB hubs and other USB-based devices to work properly with their machines, based on scattered online reports.

° From 9to5Mac: M1 Max games test shows it equals or beats popular PC gaming rigs

° From AppleInsider: With the introduction of Liquid Retina XDR display technology on MacBook Pro, Apple is now able to offer professional users options to create and use reference modes customized for specific color workflows.

° From The MacObserver: GM Hearing announced on Thursday that iPhone and iPad users can use their ReSound ONE hearing aids to make phone and FaceTime calls.

° From Bloomberg: The US Commerce Department has asked for TSMC company data, along with that of other chipmakers around the world.

° From CNBC: Microsoft passed Apple in market cap on Friday, making it the world’s most valuable public company. The move comes after Apple reported revenue Thursday that fell short of analyst expectations.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Glenn Fleishman is back to talk about some of the many Take Control books he updated and wrote during the pandemic lockdown. (Part 1)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related