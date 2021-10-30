Tomorrow is Halloween. Here are some macOS, iPadOS, and iOS apps to help celebrate the scary day.

For macOS

° Application Systems’ Spookick is a fun little game available at the for $2.49. Here’s how the game is described: “In the small, dark and eerie town of Spookville, the people are being terrorized by the dead residents of 17 Chester Street.

Only you can save them from the hell of haunting this Halloween by keeping the ghosts amused with the one thing they love the most – a good game of pumpkin passing. Use your bat to flip the flesh-creeping fruit over to each member of the ghostly gang and up your points by clicking on the letter-stealing spirits that help you spell out a spooky theme. Time is running out for the townsfolk of Spookville, so watch the clock as you exorcise the phantoms in this fun-filled ghostly game.”

° Color by Numbers — Halloween is a free, interactive coloring book for children. The game teaches them to recognize numbers and solve simply math examples. The coloring pages depict the main symbols of Halloween.

° Halloween Fonts is a free collection of 45 commercial use holiday fonts. They’re designed for use in any Halloween-inspired project. All the fonts are royalty free and in the OpenType font format.° °

° Halloween Patchwork is a game in which you can assembly 120 unique jigsaw puzzles. The puzzles are “made “of six different materials: wood, cloth, glass, paper, precious stones, and metal. Players are tasked with putting together patchwork style puzzles into Halloween characters, a haunted house, a monster, etc. Halloween Patchwork is free, but does tout in-app purchases.

° Halloween Racer is a free online racing game in which your car appears at the cemetery on Halloween. You must race while avoiding revolving statues, witches on broomsticks, monsters and more.

° Pumpkin Stacker is a $0.99 game in which you build a tower of jack-o-lanterns to improves the King of Pumpkins. It’s animated with spooky sound effects and scenery.

° Halloween Puzzles & Games is a collection of Halloween-themed educational jigsaw, logic, and memory training puzzle games for young kids. It’s free, but does offer in-app purchases.

For iOS, iPadOS

° Carve-a-Pumpkin from Parents magazine is the easiest — and safest (no knives involved!) — way to make jack-o-lanterns with your family this Halloween. Choose from five different pumpkin styles, then either “carve” a design of your own, or pick from our library of eyes, noses, and mouths.. Add a message and you’re ready to share your creation with all your friends.

° Halloween Card Creator is a free app that lets you use your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to create holiday cards. You can customize as much or as little of the card templates as you wish.

° Halloween Backgrounds & Wallpapers is a free app that offers holiday-themed wallpapers and backgrounds. You can even create your own backgrounds and share them with others.

° Halloween City is a free app that lets you create and manage your own Halloween City. You can decorate the city with lots of witches, vampires, werewolves, mummies, and of course zombies. You can also crossbreed to get new monsters and try them in the game. Collect coins to unlock more items, and you can take pictures of the city you have created to share them with your friends.

° Ghostlens is a free app that lets you create a ghostly effect by merging two similar photos of yourself together. It can change the transparency of a photo or video character, allowing you to add “fade in” and fade out” effects.

° The Very Hungry Pumpkin is a game in which children try to guide Pumpkin to as much candies as they can while avoid bumping into other trick-or-treaters. It’s free, but does offer in-app purchases.

° Makes a Zombie lets you, well, make your own zombie as you choose from backgrounds, clothes, eyes, hairstyles, etc. It’s free, but does offer in-app purchases.

Have a great weekend.

