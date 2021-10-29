On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

macOS

Cisdem has upgraded Mac DVD Burner to version 6.2.1. It’s a multimedia tool that can burn videos to DVDs with menu, subtitle and background music.

Version 6.2.1 allows you to burn in video subtitles and modify the name of the mounted DVD. Cisdem DVD Burner requires macOS 10.12 or later and costs US$49.99 for a single-user license. A demo is available for download.

Eternal Storms has announced that Yoink and Transloader have been updated to fully support macOS Monterey and take advantage of its new features.

Yoink is a ”shelf” app that improves drag and drop on your Mac, in a “hold these files for me while I do something else for a while” kind of way. Version 3.6 comes with Shortcuts actions for adding files to Yoink, getting files from Yoink, saving the clipboard’s contents in Yoink, and for removing all files, which allow for all sorts of powerful workflows.

The update is free for existing customers of the app. It’s available on the Mac App Store for $8.99 and is also part of a Setapp subscription.

Transloader lets you manage downloads on your Macs, remotely from your iPhones, iPads, and other Macs. Version 3.1 provides Shortcuts integration.

The update is free for existing customers of the app. It’s available on the Mac App Store for $9.99 and is part of a Setapp subscription.

Demos of both apps are available at the Eternal Storms website.

