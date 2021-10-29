Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has joined a new program intended to evaluate the environmental impact of chip design and manufacture in an effort to further cut back on its ecological footprint.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple will in future be able to assess the Apple Silicon environmental impact at an early stage in chip design, thanks to taking a lead role in a new research initiative.

° From iMore: Dropbox users are expressing continued bewilderment and anger at the fact the company still doesn’t offer support for Apple silicon, and says the issue needs more votes from customers before it happens.

° From MacRumors: Reports suggest that despite the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros sharing the same mini-LED display technology as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the new Mac computers are not obviously suffering “blooming,” a phenomenon found on the ‌iPad Pro‌.

° From MacVoices Live!: Michael E. Cohen, the tech and copy editor for “Take Control of Numbers, 3rd Edition” by Sharon Zardetto, discusses some of the newest features of Apple’s spreadsheet.

