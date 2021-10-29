Apple shipped 48 million units in quarter three (Q3) 2021, up 15% year-over-year (YoY), according to Counterpoint Research. This growth was propelled by the launch of the latest iPhone 13 series and stronger than expected performance of the iPhone SE 2020, according to the research group.

Apple continued its push in China’s premium segment where Chinese brands such as OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi have not been able to effectively fill the gap left by Huawei’s diminishing position.

The global smartphone market grew 6% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) to reach 342 million units in quarter three of 2021, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service. However, the market declined 6% year-over-year due to the ongoing global component shortages and slow recovery of key markets such as China and parts of Europe.

“Apple led the smartphone market revenue, capturing around 37% of the market while Samsung managed to increase its revenue by 32% QoQ driven by the successful launch of its Fold series,” according to Counterpoint Senior Analyst Harmeet Singh Walia.

