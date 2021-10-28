Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter that ended September 25. The company posted a September quarter revenue record of US$83.4 billion, up 29% year-over-year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.24.

The iPhone accounted for approximately $39 billion of that revenue; the Mac, $9.2 billion; the iPad, $8 billion; wearables, home, and accessories, $8.8 billion and services, $18.3 billion. That compares to, respectively, $26 billion, $9 billion, $6.7 billion; $7.9 billion;; and $14.5 billion in the third quarter of 2020. BTW, the latest quarterly revenue for Macs was the highest ever.

“This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 lineup that is setting a new standard for performance and empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways,” said CEO Tim Cook in a press release. “We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever advancing our mission to build a more equitable future.”

“Our record September quarter results capped off a remarkable fiscal year of strong double-digit growth, during which we set new revenue records in all of our geographic segments and product categories in spite of continued uncertainty in the macro environment,” added Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri. “The combination of our record sales performance, unmatched customer loyalty, and strength of our ecosystem drove our active installed base of devices to a new all-time high. During the September quarter, we returned over $24 billion to our shareholders, as we continue to make progress toward our goal of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on November 11, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related