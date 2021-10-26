As noted by MacRumors, a new rumor from display analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple will call its follow-up to the iPhone SE the “‌iPhone SE‌ Plus” even though it’s not going to be getting a bigger display.

He says the next version of the smartphone will feature the same 4.7-inch LCD display that’s in the current version. This lines up with previous reports.

For instance, according to Nikkei Asia, the next gen iPhone SE will arrive in the first half of 2022. The report says it will sport an A15 processor, 5G support, and a 4.7-inch display.

