Plugable has launched its newest docking station designed to optimize hybrid work: the US$119 UD-3900C.

According to the folks at Plugable, it’s designed to “takes away all configuration issues that come from open office formats and provides a universal and simple plug-in and get to work solution. Key features include:

Maximum Compatibility – The UD-3900C is compatible with most USB-A or USB-C laptops and can be used on both macOS and Windowsdevices. Fully Functional Ports – The docking station includes two HDMI ports supporting resolution up to 1920×1080, two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, a gigabit ethernet port, an audio input, an audio output, and a hybrid 2-in-1 USB-A and USB-c cable to provide one simple connection back to the host laptop.

Plug-and-play – With built-in tools like Display Layout Provisioning, the dock can configure to the host laptop automatically.

