Apple released macOS Monterey yesterday, but lots of folks are still using macOS Big Sur. If you’re one of them, you should download the new macOS 11.6.1.

According to Apple’s release notes, the update “improves the security of macOS.” It can be downloaded all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today