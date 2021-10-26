Following the release of the immersive Apple TV+ Original podcast “The Line” earlier this year, Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer and premiere date for “The Line,” a new four-part, limited documentary series that examines the 2018 case in which a US Navy SEAL platoon accused its chief, Eddie Gallagher, of war crimes.

About ‘The Line’

All four parts of “The Line” will premiere globally on November 19, 2021 on Apple TV+. Featuring exclusive interviews with Gallagher, his wife Andrea, members of SEAL Team 7 who accused their chief, journalist Dave Philipps, former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and more, the docuseries is a look inside Seal Team 7 and the deployment that pushed the bonds of brotherhood to their limits.

Told through first-person accounts and never-before-seen footage gathered by the SEALs during their controversial tour in Mosul, Iraq, “The Line” hunts for the truth behind the events that led to one of the highest profile war crimes trial in recent history, revealing a nation deeply divided over how we fight war.

Hailing from Academy Award-winning Jigsaw Productions, the team behind the Apple TV+ Original podcast, “The Line” is produced by Doug Shultz, executive produced by showrunner Brad Hebert, Alex Gibney, Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello. Doug Shultz and Jeff Zimbalist serve as directors on the series.

All episodes of Apple TV+ Original podcast “The Line” are currently available on Apple Podcasts, where available. Hosted by Dan Taberski, the podcast takes an unflinching deep dive into moral ambiguities of forever wars and their impact on special operators through the lens of the Gallagher war crimes trial.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

