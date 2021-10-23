Phishing attacks have evolved to be so compelling even security experts fall for them. New data shows that 1 in 10 people fall victim to phishing attacks. In 2021, why is this still the case? In fact, over the last year there’s been a 160% increase in mobile users falling victim to phishing attempts.

In a report recently released by Jamf, it indicates that phishing is becoming impossible to detect visually with the proliferation of portable devices with smaller screens that hackers are leveraging, meaning spotting malicious senders or suspicious URLs is far more difficult than on desktop.

What’s worse, bad actors are using free services to gain SSL certification for malicious phishing sites. According to Jamf, 93% of successful phishing sites now use HTTPS, up from 65% in 2018.

Read the entire report here. The accompanying graphic is Courtney of ClipArtMax.

