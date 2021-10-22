Satechi has announced its latest addition to its collection of solution-based adapters: the USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter.

It uses a single USB-C port that expands to feature a built-in SSD storage compartment (supports M.2 SATA SSD only) and four additional ports, including a 4K HDMI display output, USB-C PD charging, and two USB-A 3.0 data ports.

The USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter features a built-in SSD storage compartment and fast data transfer rates (up to 5 Gbps) to increase memory storage and hold important file backups in one place. The Hybrid Multiport Adapter additionally includes two USB-A 3.0 data ports for more data transfer options via USB devices peripherals.

While using the Hybrid Multiport Adapter, users can enjoy 4K HDMI output on their display. According to the folks at Satechi, with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, the adapter offers an overall smoother viewing experience for work or play. The adapter is additionally equipped with a USB-C PD charging port and up to 100W of power (15W used by the hub for operation), enabling connected devices to stay charged throughout the day.

Satechi’s Hybrid Multiport Adapter is available now on Satechi.net and Amazon.com for US$89.99 in space gray and black colorways. (An SSD drive isn’t included, of course.)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related