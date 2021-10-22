Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE will feature an iPhone XR-like design with Touch ID and be the company’s last ‌iPhone‌ with an LCD display, according to Chinese site MyDrivers — as noted by MacRumors.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) begs to differ. I think the next iPhone SE will have the same basic design as the current model. However, I do agree that it will have Touch ID and be Apple’s last smartphone with an LCD screen.

In July DigiTimes claimed that Apple will update the iPhone SE, its 4.7-inch entry-level iPhone, with an updated A14 Bionic processor in the first half of 2022. Sounds about right.

