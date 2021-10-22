On Monday, Apple announced that it was expanding the integration between Siri and Apple Music. Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s co-head of Artist Relations and radio host, said the company’s team of music experts had created hundreds of playlists for moods and activities.

Now, as noted by MacStories, the playlists have begun showing up on Apple Music. The article says there are over 250 playlists each designed to fit a mood or activity that use animated cover art with simple line drawings to set them apart from Apple’s other playlist.

MacStories says that, although they were announced as Siri playlists during the event on Monday, anyone with an Apple Music subscription can view and play the new playlists in the Music app like any other playlist in the service’s collection.

