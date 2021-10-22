“Invasion,” a new 10-episode science fiction drama series, launches today on Apple TV+. The first three episodes are available and will be followed by new episodes each week.

It’s from Academy and Emmy Award-nominated writer/producer/director Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Hunters”). The character-driven Apple Original series is directed by Emmy Award nominee Jakob Verbruggen (“The Alienist,” “The Fall”).

About ‘Invasion’

Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Shamier Anderson (“Bruised,” “Awake”), Golshifteh Farahani (“Extraction,” “Paterson,” “Body of Lies”), Sam Neill (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Peaky Blinders”), Firas Nassar (“Fauda”) and Shioli Kutsuna (“Deadpool 2,” “The Outsider”).

Hailing from Boat Rocker Studios, “Invasion” is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. In addition to directing, Verbruggen serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related